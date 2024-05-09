National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-4-43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Down 0.0 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.