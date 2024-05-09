National Pension Service Acquires 12,392 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Hershey worth $73,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.48. The stock had a trading volume of 584,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,747. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $275.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.85.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

