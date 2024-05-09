National Pension Service Acquires 7,523 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $90,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,825. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,380 shares of company stock worth $12,206,900. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

