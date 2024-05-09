National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $445,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.48.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,948 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $9.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $772.98. The stock had a trading volume of 744,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,455. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $731.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

