National Pension Service Buys 84,127 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of NextEra Energy worth $204,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 77,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 10,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

