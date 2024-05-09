National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hess were worth $64,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.42.

Hess Trading Up 1.2 %

HES stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.49. 668,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,324. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

