National Pension Service Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,318,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 82,032 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Tesla worth $1,073,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.68. 36,473,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,070,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

