National Pension Service Has $192.17 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of RTX worth $192,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of RTX by 29.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $105.48. 2,660,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,003,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

