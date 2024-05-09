National Pension Service Has $267.23 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Caterpillar worth $267,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.80 on Thursday, hitting $351.30. 898,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,730. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

