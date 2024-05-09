National Pension Service Has $316.94 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $316,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,062.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,972. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $575.82. 552,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

