National Pension Service Has $342.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

National Pension Service increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,827 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 20,117,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,259,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

