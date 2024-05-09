National Pension Service Has $97.54 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $97,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,005,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,309,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

