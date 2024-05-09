National Pension Service Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Pension Service increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $81,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after buying an additional 68,501 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 363,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.