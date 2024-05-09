National Pension Service Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Netflix worth $369,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after buying an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,187,740,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $84,762,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $613.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,931. The company has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.85 and a 200 day moving average of $531.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.51 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

