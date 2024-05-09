National Pension Service Takes $30.58 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 371,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Veralto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

VLTO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.65. 699,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,659. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

