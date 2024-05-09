National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.
National Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Research
About National Research
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Research
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.