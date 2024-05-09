National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

National Research has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $696.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

