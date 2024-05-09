Navcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,302.77 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,302.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014478 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

