NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $7.25 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and $428.54 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00011551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,868,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,066,998 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,769,582 with 1,069,893,028 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.19497708 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $398,662,048.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

