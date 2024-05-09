Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of COMP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 70.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

