Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXNX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 31.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

