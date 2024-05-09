Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Decreased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 757,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $84,762,938. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $612.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.16. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.51 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

