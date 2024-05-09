NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.