NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ NRBO opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.