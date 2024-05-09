New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 157.1% per year over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
