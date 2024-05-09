New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 157.1% per year over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

