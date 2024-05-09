New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 1,146,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,409. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

