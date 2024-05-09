Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 210.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 349,935 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

