NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 5,000 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NXRT stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

