Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

