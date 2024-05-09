NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.33.

NFI Group Stock Performance

NFI Group stock opened at C$13.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.72. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90. Insiders purchased 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

