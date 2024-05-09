NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.44. 1,702,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,099,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

Specifically, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 379,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 15.0% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

