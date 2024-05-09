Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) vs. Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Worthington Steel and Nippon Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nippon Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Worthington Steel’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Nippon Steel.

This table compares Worthington Steel and Nippon Steel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nippon Steel $59.04 billion 0.35 $5.14 billion $1.45 5.06

Nippon Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Dividends

Worthington Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nippon Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Nippon Steel pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Nippon Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Nippon Steel 7.19% 12.53% 6.05%

Summary

Nippon Steel beats Worthington Steel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets. It is also involved in construction; waste processing and recycling; supplying electricity, gas, and heat; and the provision of coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, materials and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products. In addition, the company offers computer systems engineering and consulting, IT-enabled outsourcing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

