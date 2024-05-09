NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

