NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. NiSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.
NiSource Stock Performance
NI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
NiSource Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.
Insider Activity at NiSource
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NI
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NiSource
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.