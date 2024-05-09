NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
