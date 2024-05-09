NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

