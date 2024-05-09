Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.60 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Nova Trading Down 1.3 %

NVMI stock opened at $181.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. Nova has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $190.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

