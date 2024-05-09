Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million to $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.89 million.

NOVT stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.35. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

