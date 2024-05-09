Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.