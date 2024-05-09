Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Nuvei has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nuvei to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,616. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -541.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

