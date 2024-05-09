Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.30 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $606.09 million and $19.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.44 or 0.04824239 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00055191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08995399 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $17,453,395.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

