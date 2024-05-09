Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 8.4% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,294,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,909,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

