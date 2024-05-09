Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.32

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.32 and last traded at $81.32, with a volume of 7168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODC. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

