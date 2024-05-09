ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OGS opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $83.89.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on OGS
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Gas
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.