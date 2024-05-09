ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

