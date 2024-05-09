OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

OPKO Health Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $871.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,779,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,923,000 in the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPKO Health

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.