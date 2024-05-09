OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. OraSure Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 686,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,688. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

