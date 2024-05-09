Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $20.76.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

