Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $6,607.18

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $6,607.18 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,734.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.88 or 0.00715521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00131439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00212865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00102046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,830,934 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

