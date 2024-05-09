PAAL AI (PAAL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $352.27 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $352.27 million and $7.29 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.42116867 USD and is down -9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $9,185,812.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

