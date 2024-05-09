Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSBD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

