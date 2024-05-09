Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PSBD stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36.
Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
