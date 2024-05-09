Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.