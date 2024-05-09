Paul E. Mullings Sells 5,400 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGNC opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

