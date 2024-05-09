Pax Dollar Hits Market Cap of $143.29 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $143.29 million and $5.21 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002258 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

